Tad and the Magic Lamp: we talk with Enrique Gato about Tadeo Jones 4 and how AI can change animation

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Tadeo Jones, or Tad, the Lost Explorer as it also became known internationally, is Spain's biggest animated franchise. Created in 2004, from a short film by Enrique Gato, it spawned films, video games, comics, merchandise, and now the fourth film releases in Spain: Tad and the Magic Lamp opens on August 26 and is set to be a late summer hit in a very prolific summer at the box office.

Enrique Gato directed the original Tadeo Jones short film when he was 27, and never imagined the character would become so popular. "There's no way to imagine something like this. You have big dreams when you are young, but this is way too much", Gato told us after meeting with him at the Arqueological Museum in Madrid for the press tour organised by Paramount Pictures.

In our time with Gato, we chatted about the archeological inspirations behind the films (a parody of the Indiana Jones movies), about how being a father pushed him to change his mind about Tadeo/Tad as a character, and about Artificial Intelligence, with this fourth Tadeo Jones film being actually one of the first to talk about the current situation of how AI is chanding our lives: "We have to give shape to the AI in a way that is useful for us, not a replacement for us. We, as humans, are the ones who need to decide what AI has to be".

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Tad and the Magic Lamp: Interview with Enrique Gato

When you first created Tadeo Jones over 20 years ago, did you imagine that the franchise would be at the point it is now today?

No, there's no way to imagine something like this. I mean, it has turned into the biggest animation franchise in Spain ever. You have big dreams when you are young, but this is way too much. We would have never imagined something like this.

Do you enjoy investigating and finding references and inspirations for each film, as each one is inspired by different historical location?

In the end, I think what I really enjoyed when I was young was adventure movies from the '80s, where you have these big adventures set in historical and archaeological places. That's the real inspiration behind these movies.

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Every time we start a new movie, I imagine where I'd like the story to happen. It reminds me of all those old films. With this movie especially, we had to explore many places and think about what the Inca world was like in the 16th century. That was one of the biggest challenges, and it was amazing to explore it through the film.

After four movies, we now see Tad as a father, and he's also struggling with the Mummy, who's almost like another son. Have your personal experiences influenced the scripts?

Absolutely. For years, I didn't want to make Tad a father because I didn't feel I had the right experience to talk about it honestly. And now, suddenly, with this fourth movie, well, now I've been a father myself, and I know very well what it means to be a father.

I have a 16-year-old kid, and now I felt that I had an experience to talk about this from the heart. And, well, in the end, we are also making a way more emotional movie than before, and I wanted all this to be connected. To have the emotion from the understanding of being a father, and that's, for me, probably the biggest thing about this movie.

This movie talks quite a lot about artificial intelligence. There's a character that shows both its virtues and its limitations. Did you always intend to address the AI topic so directly?

No, not at all. I mean, this was something that we discovered during the development of the screenplay, and I have to say, I usually don't like adding technology to this kind of movies, especially because of what I told you about the spirit of the adventure movies of the 80s, where everything was analogue, not digital. But suddenly, with this character, when the idea came up, suddenly I realised, well, this is the right moment to talk about this.

The whole world is scared about AI, and in the end, I wanted to show this message that AI is just a tool. It's something that has to be useful for humans, not a replacement for humans. In the end, what I like to think is that we have to give shape to the AI in a way that is useful for us, not a replacement for us. We, as humans, are the ones who need to decide what AI has to be.

The idea is to say, we are going to have to live together. Because it happens that everyone in the world is scared about AI, but everyone in the world uses AI every single day and wants to use it, even knowing that they are scared about it. So, I guess in the end, it's like finding the answer on what AI has to be. It has to be useful for humans, not a replacement for humans.

Did you ever imagine we'd be having conversations like this about technology affecting artistic creation?

Well, in the end, I mean, our world, the 3D animation world, comes from the evolution of the 2D animation into 3D animation, and that's because of technology. So, we are very used to deal with technology. It was hard to imagine in what point we were going to be now, today, in 2026.

But we've lived a lot of revolutions in our sector, in the animation industry. We've seen a lot of ways of making animation in our industry. And this is going to be one more. But the difference this time is it's not a new technology only for animation, it's a new technology for the whole world.

So, we'll have to figure out, I think it's going to take like five years or so, at least to understand where this is going, because now it's very difficult to understand the answer for that.

How has the Tadeo Jones franchise performed internationally? It's a huge hit in Spain, but how popular is it abroad?

Well, Tad is a movie that is released all over the world. I mean, it's going to travel through 46 countries, I think, in the next two months. So, I would say it's more popular in Latin America, here in Spain, some countries, France, Belgium, South Korea. But the big thing is probably here in Spain and Latin America. Those are the biggest parts of the world.

Do you make these movies with Spanish and Latin American audiences in mind, or do you aim for something more universal?

I always like to speak a universal language in the movies, but it's true, especially in this movie... I would say we always have a little bit of this in all the movies: I like to show Spanish culture in one way or the other in every single movie. And yet, there are some more local things in this movie related to Spain that maybe are not perfectly understood in the rest of the world.

But I always have this thing in my head that, well, suddenly, all the world is watching Korean TV shows or things like that, where a lot of things happen that you don't completely understand, but you guess, well, this is a cultural thing of that part of the world. So I'm not afraid anymore to show explicitly things about Spain that maybe not everyone in the world will understand.

Finally, do you already have ideas for how the franchise could evolve, whether in future films or other media like games and comics?

Yes, a lot. I mean, you never know exactly which one of the ideas that are in the drawer that we never developed is going to be the next one. But yes, of course, there's always a lot of ideas that can be developed. This is probably one of the best things about the character, right? It's a bit endless about the kind of things that you can talk, explore, etc.