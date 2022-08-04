Tactics Ogre: Reborn replaces Starfield in November

We're closing in on a year since Nvidia leaked the existence of God of War on PC, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, Kingdom Hearts IV, Resident Evil 4 and more with its GeForce list, and now we can cross another game off it.

After a bunch of obvious indications since then, Square Enix har finally confirmed it's bringing an improved version of the soon to be thirty years old game in the form of Tactics Ogre: Reborn. This will specifically be an upgrade of the PSP remaster from 2010 when it launches on PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on November 11 this year.

Reborn will change some aspects of the PSP version, however. The class-wide levelling system has been changed to a unit-based one. That's on top of improved graphics and sound, being able to switch between fully voiced English and Japanese versions, rerecorded soundtrack (along with some new melodies), smarter enemies, faster combat, redesigned menus, better controls, auto-saving and other improvements meant to give both old and new players a great experience in three months.