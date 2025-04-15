Tactical RPG Prelude Dark Pain has a recipe for success on its hands, but it needs your support

HQ

Usually a Kickstarter campaign is launched to fund a game from scratch, but sometimes it's to finish pushing a project that's already well underway and just needs a final jolt to completion. This seems to be the case for Prelude Dark Pain, from Spanish studio Quickfire Games.

It's a tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world for a 2026 release, where we will join a group of 20 heroes to form their squad and explore a non-linear open world where the player's decisions will shape the development of this story that involves more than 20 nations and cultures, and more than 70 different enemies.

"We are thrilled to finally announce that our crowdfunding campaign for Prelude Dark Pain will be launching very soon," says Arturo Martin, co-founder of Quickfire Games. "We've been creating a unique dark fantasy world that aims to offer a deep gameplay experience, created by fans of classic tactical RPGs, and we're looking forward to showcasing more in our Kickstarter campaign."

Prelude Dark Pain is also supported by L3tcraft Games, a new initiative to support the development of Spanish-speaking projects in video games, which opens its activity with this game.

"We believe that Prelude Dark Pain is a title made with passion by true professionals. One of those jewels in which it is enough to analyse its first steps to know that it deserves all the support that can be offered", says Miguel Ángel Salcedo, CEO of L3tcraft. "We are proud that this is our first project and we hope to contribute our grain of sand to the success we predict for it".

You can watch the Prelude Dark Pain trailer below.

