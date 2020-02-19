Cookies

Element Space

Tactical RPG Element Space gets console release

The vast, top-down tactical RPG from Sixth Vowel is set to release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March.

Element Space, the tactical top-down RPG with a sci-fi setting developed by Sixth Vowel and Inca Games, was announced for consoles just recently, set to head to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 24 of this year. Apart from adding some flair to a genre that's been underrepresented on consoles for a long time, the console version of the game will release with a new gameplay mode and the addition of voice-over dialogue.

The game features a vast variety of weapons, characters and companions, a perk and ability system, varied environments and some true-to-genre action and consequence-based gameplay. Element Space will launch on consoles on March 24 and will set you back £19.99, should you decide to purchase it and if you happen to be going to PAX East, the game will be showcased at the event from February 27 - March 1.

Take a look at the new trailer below.

