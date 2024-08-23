Tactical Breach Wizards shows off gameplay

Tactical Breach Wizards has shown off its gameplay in a new and heartfelt trailer released on dev Tom Francis' YouTube channel.

For those unfamiliar, Tactical Breach Wizards is a turn-based tactical combat game built around operatives equipped with military gear who can also use magical powers (they are wizards, after all).

It's an interesting take on the tactics formula, and is at worst a novelty, but I think has the potential to spice up the genre in some interesting ways so if it appeals to you, check it out - you'll be supporting a hardworking indie team in the process.

Plus, if you order Tactical Breach Wizards via Steam during this first week (it released on the 22nd, just yesterday) not only will you get 10% off, but you'll also automatically unlock the futuristic Wiztac skin set, so go ahead and get stuck in if it seems like your kind of game.