Tactical Adventures studio, creators of the Solasta series, has been acquired by Kepler Interactive

Though overshadowed in the media by bigger announcements and awards show paraphernalia, Gamereactor didn't miss the announcement at the last The Game Awards of Solasta II, the D&D-based cRPG title that instantly suggested, by its system and presence, that this title could fill the gaping void left by Baldur's Gate 3 in the genre until a fourth instalment arrives.

Solasta II is scheduled for Early Access in 2025, and it seems that what's in store is promising enough that publisher Kepler Interactive has acquired a majority stake in the Tactical Adventures studio ahead of its Early Access launch. The studio's CEO, Matthieu Girard, had this to say about the deal:

"We're delighted to join the Kepler family! It's a group of creative independent studios that align closely with our values, allowing us to better envision and amplify the launch of Solasta II."

"Kepler's collaborative model perfectly matches Tactical Adventures' goals, as the studio will benefit from Kepler Interactive's expertise in marketing and publishing while retaining control over our production and editorial independence."

Kepler Interactive's CEO, Alexis Garavaryan, said of the partnership: "It is with great pride that we welcome Tactical Adventures into the Kepler collective. When bringing on new studios or partners, alignment of values and making sure we elevate the entire group are key priorities for us, and it's a decision we consider carefully".

"Tactical's commitment to authenticity aligns perfectly with our vision. With Solasta, they crafted a standout tactical RPG that resonated deeply with the passionate community they have nurtured over the years, and we're excited to continue supporting their mission, while welcoming their fresh perspective and expertise to the family."

What do you expect from Solasta II? Check out the teaser trailer below.