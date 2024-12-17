Tactical Adventures presents Solasta II, your next obsession after Baldur's Gate 3

Between so many awards, nominations, controversies and, above all, big announcements, the night of The Game Awards 2024 was really busy. We were presented with a lot of interesting games for the coming years, and the Game of the Year went to Astro Bot, after a presentation of the category by Swen Vincke, director of Larian and the 2023 GOTY, Baldur's Gate 3. But in that same gala we could have missed something more unnoticed, which could become the RPG based on Dungeons and Dragons not to be missed in the future. We're talking about Solasta II, which unveiled its launch trailer as part of Geoff Keighley's gala.

Solasta II was a surprise announcement for fans of Western role-playing games. Its predecessor Solasta: Crown of the Magister, despite its critical acclaim, did not enjoy a huge boost in sales. However, things are very different now for games based on the D&D rule system, which Solasta II also incorporates under licence from Wizards of the Coast.

Solasta II will launch its Early Access in 2025 (following a similar scheme as Larian did), and a demo before that, which could come even before the end of this year. So if you're not yet familiar with this franchise and don't want to miss out on what could be the next big CRPG, don't miss the first trailer below.