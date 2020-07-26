Cookies

news
Tacoma

Tacoma and Next Up Hero are now free on the Epic Games Store

Those looking to grab some new games on PC can now grab both Tacoma and Next Up Hero for free.

As we all already know, Epic Games Store offers free titles for gamers each Thursday ever since the platform launched. This week is no exception, as Tacoma and Next Up Hero both are free to download now.

Next Up Hero is a dungeon crawler featuring hand-drawn heroes that hack, slash, bongo-drum, boomerang, and jet their way through Ventures. Players can choose a hero preferred, venturing into the dungeons for some fun.

On the other hand, Tacoma is a narrative adventure with a completely different style compared to Next Up Hero. Playing as an interactive investigator, you arrive at an abandoned space station where some tragedy happened, your mission is to explore and discover what happened to the people who lived here.

Both titles are free to get via the Epic Games Store until July 30.

Will you download both?

Tacoma

