Taco Bell launches new "Tacolate" ice cream sandwiches

As someone who can't get enough of Taco Bell's savoury offerings but find their sweet flavours to be a bit wanting, it now feels as if the American chain's dining experience is complete with a massive, chocolate coated waffle cone ice cream. It's also in the shape of a taco.

As revealed on Taco Bell's social media, the Tacolate ice cream sandwich is a new collaboration between the chain and American ice cream brand Salt & Straw. The Tacolate ice cream will only be available from the 3rd of October and at Salt & Straw locations.

Salt & Straw is based in the US with a dozen locations spread across the country. Unfortunately for international customers (but fortunately for our waistlines), that means no Tacolate ice cream. There are also exclusive sauces paired with the sandwich, including Mango Jalapeno and Wild Berry Cinammon.

The ice cream itself is a cinnamon ancho chili ice cream, which is then placed into a waffle cone and dipped wholly in chocolate.

