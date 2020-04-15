Tabletop game Ankh: Gods of Egypt gets funded in 15 minutes

People being stuck at home worldwide seems to be doing wonders for games of all sorts at the moment and as people are able to refresh their browsers to catch some neat releases on Kickstarter, some projects are being funded exceptionally fast. CMON Games' tabletop game Ankh: Gods of Egypt launched its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign yesterday and within 15 minutes, the project's £237,936 goal had been met.

As of writing, the project has racked up £796,206, smashing some stretch goals along the way, making for even more content than that of which the base version was set to offer. Those who pledge some cash towards the project (£80 or more) can expect the product to ship between 8 - 10 months after the Kickstarter has ended. Take a look at Ankh: Gods of Egypt and all its many features here.