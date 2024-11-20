T1's back-to-back Worlds-winning squad will not be sticking together

HQ

In a surprising turn of events, T1's League of Legends team will in fact look a little different heading into the 2025 competitive season. Despite having the opportunity to compete for three world championships in a row and earning an amazing threepeat, the team will be attempting the feat without the help of Choi "Zeus" Woo-je.

The South Korean star has decided to leave the team and explore opportunities elsewhere, after five years and an entire career so far with the team. We're told in an announcement: "We truly thank him for all that he has accomplished at T1 and wish him all the best."

As per who is joining the team in Zeus' stead, Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon will be exiting Hanwha Life and filling the role of a Top Laner for the Korean powerhouse. T1 adds: "Please support him as the new top laner for T1 and help him shine even brighter at T1!"

With these changes in mind, T1's 2025 League of Legends team is locked in.