T1 locks down Keria with extension signed until 2030

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Despite T1 struggling to be a completely dominant force in the world of League of Legends, winning every league and event it attends, when it comes down to the most important event of the season and performing on the global Worlds stage, the organisation and its players have not failed to disappoint for several years.

In fact, T1 are the current back-to-back-to-back world champions, with the iconic trophy residing in the organisation's cabinet for the past three consecutive years. Because of this success, it's hardly surprising that T1 is tying down its key stars and players to immensely long contracts.

In the past, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok was extended to the team with a contract lasting until the end of the 2029 season, with Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun soon following with a deal that ends at the end of the 2028 season. Now Ryu "Keria" Min-seok has signed a similar deal, tying him to the organisation for the rest of the decade.

T1 has confirmed that Keria has been extended and will remain with T1 until the end of the 2029 season. In a statement on social media, the team explains the following.

"T1 will always be right behind him with our endless support, making sure the name 'Legendary Genius Monster' continues to shine brilliantly in the chapters to come."

The big question mark now revolves around Choi "Doran" Hyeon-jun, whose contract will run out at the end of this current season. Whether or not T1 is exploring an extension of him is unclear but the core and key trio for the team has been locked down and won't be going anywhere for the years to come.