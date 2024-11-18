T1 locks down another League of Legends star as it prepares for the threepeat

HQ

T1 is currently preparing to attempt a feat that most teams would regard as completely impossible. The South Korean organisation is loading up and locking down its players and staff ahead of the 2025 League of Legends competitive season wherein they will make the attempt to be dubbed back-to-back-to-back world champions with a threepeat to their name.

In the spirit of this monumental end goal, T1 has been locking down its stars, with recent announcements that Ryu "Keria" Min-seok and Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun would be sticking with the team for 2025, alongside Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, whose contracts runs out currently at the end of the next season. So, as it stands, only two members of the starting line-up have not been locked down yet, but that changed yesterday when the announcement was made that Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong has been extended too.

Unlike Keria and Oner, Gumayusi's extension is only for one year, meaning there's every chance that after the threepeat season he departs T1. The big question now however will be what happens with Choi "Zeus" Woo-je, and if T1 intends to tie him to the team further now that his contract concludes this month. Considering Zeus has only ever played for T1, it does seem very likely that he'd re-up and extend his commitment to the team. No doubt we'll know more very soon.