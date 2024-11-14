T1 extends Keria and releases academy player Rekkles

HQ

T1 is still the gold standard of competitive League of Legends. The South Korean team is the back-to-back world champion following its recent victory in London, and with that in mind, the storied organisation is making some changes to its League departments.

For the main team, the big news is that one of its core stars has been extended. Ryu "Keria" Min-seok has been locked down by the team as part of what's regarded as a "multi-year contract". The exact duration is unclear, but you can expect Keria to continue dominating in a T1 jersey for the foreseeable future.

What you can't expect any further is seeing Carl Martin Erik "Rekkles" Larsson in a T1 Esports Academy shirt. The Swedish veteran has been released from the team as part of a mutual agreement that will allow him to explore other opportunities in the Korean competitive scene.

As T1 prepares for a three-peat, no doubt more roster news will come out in the near future.