T1 extends coach Tom and bolsters staff with another coaching addition too

The recent talk surrounding South Korean esports organisation T1 has revolved around Choi "Zeus" Woo-je's departure to Hanwha Life and how the decision to exit the team was apparently not handled with the most grace. Whether there is truth to these rumours or not, it does mean that the current back-to-back League of Legends world champions won't be sticking entirely together for the 2025 campaign where they will attempt to be the first team ever to achieve a threepeat, by winning three back-to-back-to-back championships.

Despite Zeus' departure, T1 will retain the talents of coach Im "Tom" Jae-hyeon, who has been re-signed and locked down until the end of the 2026 season with a multi-year deal. T1 commented on this by adding: "His unwavering dedication to the team has been evident in every way, and together, we will strive towards even greater achievements."

This isn't all either as the team has also added Cho "Mata" Se-hyeong to its coaching staff, with T1 stating: "Show your support as he returns as a coach, and we look forward to building up the future together with him."

