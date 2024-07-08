T1 crowned Esports World Cup League of Legends champions

HQ

While the 2024 League of Legends competitive season is still underway, with many teams still looking to secure Worlds 2024 spots during the final stages of the Summer Splits, eight organisations took a little trip into the Saudi Arabian desert over the weekend to battle it out over $1 million at the Esports World Cup.

The event was one of the first to be hosted and completed at the major festival, and with that in mind, we can add that T1 has been crowned victor after defeating Top Esports in the grand final.

T1 never dropped a game during the tournament, knocking out Bilibili Gaming and Team Liquid on their path to the final. Top Esports instead looked to remove Gen.G Esports and G2 Esports from the tournament on the run to the big and final match.

With this result in mind, T1 will be returning to Korea to continue the LCK Summer season, but with $400,000 in their pockets for their efforts.