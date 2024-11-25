T1 crowned 2024 Red Bull Home Ground champions

HQ

While the 2024 Valorant Champions Tour season has been over for a while for the men's side of the action, the offseason has included a variety of tournaments and events, the latest of which was the 2024 Red Bull Home Ground. This event brought together eight of the best teams from around the world and saw them slugging it out for a slice of a $100,000 prize pool.

Following an action-packed weekend, a winner has been decided and for 2024 it is T1 who came out on top, after a strong performance against Cloud9 in the finals. This result sees T1 heading home with 50% of the total prize pool, while Cloud9 takes home 20% for their efforts.

With this tournament in the books, one of the next major events for T1 will be the return of the VCT for its Kickoff Tournament in the Pacific region on January 1, 2025.