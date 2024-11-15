T1 continues League of Legends offseason business by extending Oner

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported on the news surrounding the current back-to-back League of Legends world champion T1 and how the South Korean team decided to extend Ryu "Keria" Min-seok and then part ways with Carl Martin Erik "Rekkles" Larsson. Expanding on this, T1 has now extended another player and made a change to its coaching staff too.

Specifically it's Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun who has been locked down with a contract extension that will tie him to T1 for the next few years. We don't know the exact duration of the extension, but we do know that it's a multi-year deal and no doubt a crucial part in T1's effort to reload and restock ahead of a remarkable attempt to be dubbed three-peat champions (i.e. being back-to-back-to-back world champs).

The other change comes in the departure of coach Kim "Roach" Kang-hui. Roach has served in the T1 family since 2019 and as for why he's departing now, it's simply because he must complete his mandated social service duty in South Korea. It's unclear if following this duty he will return to T1 and pick up where he left off.