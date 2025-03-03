T1 are the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Bangkok victors

HQ

The first major tournament of the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season has come to a close. After a hectic few days, the Masters Bangkok event wrapped up yesterday, and it was actually a historic event as it saw one player become the first-ever to win back-to-back Masters events.

After defeating G2 Esports in the grand finale, T1 took the tournament and was dubbed Masters Bangkok champion. This result has seen the South Korean team heading home with $250,000 in prize money as well as a slate of VCT Points that will come in handy for securing a position at the Champions event at the end of the season.

For Kim "Meteor" Tae-oh this was a particularly amazing result, as not only was he named MVP for the tournament, but the South Korean player also made history by becoming the first person to ever win back-to-back Masters. He recently appeared at the Masters Shanghai in June 2024, where as part of the Gen.G Esports squad, he also lifted the trophy. Now, no doubt Meteor's eyes will be set on the Champions trophy, something he is yet to add to his collection.