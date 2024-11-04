T1 are the back-to-back League of Legends World Champions

HQ

The legacy of Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok was already secured, with the South Korean League of Legends star regarded as one, if not the greatest esports professional of all-time. Then this past weekend arrived and further added fuel to the fire in favour of Faker's all-time legacy.

The 2024 League of Legends World Championship is over. The finale saw T1 battling it out with Bilibili Gaming in a best-of-five series held at London's O2 Arena, and following an action-packed full-length series, T1 came out on top, meaning Faker has secured his fifth championship ring, following World Championship wins in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2023 too.

This result does mean that T1 are now the back-to-back world champions, meaning in 2025 the team will be aiming to do what is often touted as the impossible to become three-peat world champions. With Faker at the helm, anything is possible.