T1 announces replacement for Gumayusi by signing Peyz

Recently, it was affirmed that the threepeat-winning roster of T1 is slightly splitting up, as Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong, one of the most important players for the team and in competitive League of Legends as a whole, decided to exit the organisation and explore opportunities elsewhere. While there are rumours on where Gumayusi will land, nothing firm has been confirmed as of yet, even if T1 has already named their replacement Bot Laner.

It has been revealed that Kim "Peyz" Su-hwan, previously of JD Gaming, will be departing the Chinese team and joining T1 as it prepares for a potential four-peat run. Speaking about what made Peyz the right signing, T1 explains:

"'Peyz' begins his journey with T1, staying with us until 2028. With one goal in mind, we are ready to reach even greater heights. Please show your support for 'Peyz' as he begins this new chapter with us."

With the extension of Choi "Doran" Hyeon-joon now handled, T1's 2026 roster has been locked in, with Peyz and Doran being joined by veterans Mun "Oner" Hyeon-jun, Ryu "Keria" Min-seok, and the ever-mythical Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok.