T-shirts, tote bags, and prints make up the first line of official Dispatch merch from AdHoc

Dispatch is one of the biggest hits we've had towards the end of 2025, and while AdHoc might not be releasing the second season in a hurry, it has already given us a new way to show our appreciation for SDN with a new line of merch inspired by the game. T-shirts, comic prints, and more are available for pre-order now.

Most of the designs come from the Dispatch comic cover arts, which are available to read in full if you buy the deluxe version of the game. If you want to have Malevola on your chest without spending billions creating a real-life devil girl, though, this is the best way to go about it.

T-shirts are $30-$35, while hoodies are more expensive at $55. There's a Beef tote bag for $25, and a mug remains the cheapest item in the listings at $15. Prints are $35, but as all prices are in USD because unfortunately the items are currently only able to ship to America. Even if you do live in the good ol' US of A, you'll still be waiting 6-8 weeks to get your merch.

