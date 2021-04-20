Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news

System Update 12.0.1 is out for Nintendo Switch

Prepare for your console to be even more stable than before.

In the beginning of this month we just received Nintendo Switch's first update this year, and it brought us a save data backup fix. What we didn't expect is, merely a few weeks later, System Update 12.0.1 has already rolled out.

As it hasn't been that long since the last update came out, we are not surprised that this one doesn't really include any big changes. On its official website, Nintendo states that the ver.12.0.1 brings "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

Have you downloaded the System Update 12.0.1 yet?

