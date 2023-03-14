System Shock Remake release date announced

HQ

System Shock Remake will be launching for PC on the 30th of May, 2023. After years of delays and fans eagerly awaiting the game, there's not much more time to go now before they can get their hands on it.

In a press release, Nightdive Studios said that though it had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, this proved to be just out of the developer's reach.

The System Shock remake welcomes players new and old back to Citadel Station and the arms of the delightfully villainous SHODAN. Anyone who's already pre-ordered the game on Steam, Epic Games, or GOG will get System Shock 2 for free as well.

PlayStation and Xbox versions of the System Shock Remake are set to release too, but we'll be waiting a bit before there is more news on them.