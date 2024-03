HQ

Patrik was able to share his very positive review of Nightdive Studios' System Shock remake last May after playing the PC version, so console players have waited patiently for a fairly long time. Now we finally now when the wait will be over.

Nightdive confirms that System Shock will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on the 21st of May. Let's hope this year of polish means we're in for a great experience on consoles in two months.