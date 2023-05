HQ

System Shock 3 isn't the only game in the franchise that has gone through a fairly rough development, as System Shock Remake has been delayed several times as well. Fortunately, the latter won't get another one.

Nightdive Studios confirms System Shock Remake has gone gold, so you can be 99,999999999 percent (that last bit is just because of Cyberpunk 2077's last-minute delay) sure the game launches on May 30 as planned.