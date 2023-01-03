Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      System Shock Remake

      System Shock Remake Confirms New Launch Window

      The years of anticipation might finally be over.

      Nightdive Studios' System Shock remake has been highly anticipated by fans of the classic horror title for some time. However, thanks to consistent delays on its release, some began to believe its launch would never arrive.

      Now, it seems we might be closer than ever to actually getting our hands on the System Shock remake as Nightdive have posted an update confirming that March 2023 is the new release window. A specific date hasn't been narrowed down, so this isn't the most encouraging result, but it shows progress. Previously, we were aware of the March 2023 date thanks to a change to the game's Steam page, but official confirmation is certainly nice to see.

      With Nightdive having confirmed that System Shock's remake was in the final stages of development back in April last year, so without getting our hopes too high, we might finally be able to say with some confidence that System Shock will be out soon. Maybe. Probably. Potentially.

