System Shock Remake Confirms New Launch Window

Nightdive Studios' System Shock remake has been highly anticipated by fans of the classic horror title for some time. However, thanks to consistent delays on its release, some began to believe its launch would never arrive.

Now, it seems we might be closer than ever to actually getting our hands on the System Shock remake as Nightdive have posted an update confirming that March 2023 is the new release window. A specific date hasn't been narrowed down, so this isn't the most encouraging result, but it shows progress. Previously, we were aware of the March 2023 date thanks to a change to the game's Steam page, but official confirmation is certainly nice to see.

With Nightdive having confirmed that System Shock's remake was in the final stages of development back in April last year, so without getting our hopes too high, we might finally be able to say with some confidence that System Shock will be out soon. Maybe. Probably. Potentially.