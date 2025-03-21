System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster will launch on PC and consoles in June

It has been a long time in the making, but we're finally on the home stretch for System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster. Nightdive Studios' upcoming remaster was announced years ago, and as part of the MIX Spring Showcase, it was just affirmed that the title will finally be coming to PC and consoles this June.

So, why has it taken so long to get the game ready to ship? On PlayStation Blog, Nightdive's Alex Lima explained that it was due to the spaghetti source code of the original game, which proved to be a challenge to untangle and tidy up.

"The codebase is a complex amalgamation of various legacy libraries developed by Looking Glass, along with some more recent contributions from both Irrational Games and Looking Glass. There's virtually no consistent coding standard. As a result, we had to depend extensively on debugging and breakpoints to understand its functionality."

Another member of Nightdive's team, Lexi Mayfield added: "The game engine that System Shock 2 uses is large and complicated. It was originally designed for PCs from the late 1990s with a mouse and keyboard, and was only used for three games. As a result, porting the game to [consoles] was a long and arduous process, from both a coding and interface perspective."

As part of this announcement, the release date trailer for the game has been published, which you can see below. In terms of the official release date, this is slated for June 26, with System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.