System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming later than expected on consoles

If you thought that you'd be playing the System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster on your PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch console later this week, you might want to make other plans. Developer Nightdive Studios has announced that the console version of the game has been delayed, meaning it will now be coming sometime in the first two weeks of July.

This was mentioned in a statement where Nightdive explains that the issue pertains to "delays with the certification (CERT) process required to publish on certain console platforms," all while it is using the extra time to also address "a handful of multiplayer-specific issues."

The good news for PC players is that the launch on June 26 is going ahead as planned, but console users will have to wait until the new launch date is confirmed.