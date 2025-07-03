System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster comes to consoles next week

HQ

Just ahead of the arrival of System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, developer Nightdive Studios announced that the console editions of the game would be coming later than expected, due to an unexpected issue with certification on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms. The exact date that the game had been delayed to was not confirmed at the time, but we were promised it would only be a short delay.

And short it was. Nightdive confirms that the console versions of the game will arrive on July 10, with this including all of the patches and updates that the available PC edition of the game has already received.

Will you be checking out System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Edition on consoles next week?