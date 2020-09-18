Cookies

news
Cyberpunk 2077

System requirements revealed for Cyberpunk 2077

The details were dropped during the third episode of Night City Wire.

At the end of tonight's third Night City Wire episode, fans were given one last announcement as the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC were revealed. With the project looking to be so ambitious, we can imagine that fans have been waiting to cast their eyes on these details for a while.

You can see both the minimum and recommend system requirements below:

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirements


  1. CPU: i5-3570K / FX-8310

  2. RAM: 8GB

  3. GPU: GTX 780 / RX 470

  4. Storage: 70GB (SSD Recommended)

Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended System Requirements


  • CPU: i7-4790 / Ryzen 3 3200G

  • RAM: 12GB

  • GPU: GTX 1060 6GB / R9 Fury

  • Storage: 70GB (SSD Recommended)

Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19 on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. You can read our preview of the game here.

Cyberpunk 2077

