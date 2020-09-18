System requirements revealed for Cyberpunk 2077

You're watching Advertisements

At the end of tonight's third Night City Wire episode, fans were given one last announcement as the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC were revealed. With the project looking to be so ambitious, we can imagine that fans have been waiting to cast their eyes on these details for a while.

You can see both the minimum and recommend system requirements below:

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum System Requirements



CPU: i5-3570K / FX-8310

RAM: 8GB

GPU: GTX 780 / RX 470

Storage: 70GB (SSD Recommended)



Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended System Requirements



CPU: i7-4790 / Ryzen 3 3200G



RAM: 12GB



GPU: GTX 1060 6GB / R9 Fury



Storage: 70GB (SSD Recommended)



Cyberpunk 2077 will release November 19 on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. You can read our preview of the game here.