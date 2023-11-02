System Era is now a Devolver Digital first-party studio

HQ

Devolver Digital has expanded its first-party development efforts, by acquiring and welcoming Astroneer developer, System Era, into its family.

As System Era puts it, the deal will enable it to continue to "focus on delivering the best quality experiences to the most people, with System Era's unique style."

It will however not mean that the developer will be changing its brand or team, as System Era also affirms that "the company, the brand, and the team, is not going anywhere. We'll keep going on as before, only stronger!"

As for what this move will mean for System Era, the developer notes that it has new ambitions and that it will enable it to make new kinds of games. Specifically, System Era states: "This partnership, working in-house with Devolver, lets us focus on what we love, the way we love to do it. We don't shed independence lightly."

As for what this means for Astroneer, we're told that support for the game will continue and that a 2024 roadmap has already been outlined and embarked upon.