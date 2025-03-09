Syria's interim leader calls for unity amid escalating violence

HQ

As violence continues to escalate in Syria's coastal region, interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has appealed on Sunday for national unity in the face of the ongoing clashes (via Reuters).

These confrontations, marked by heavy losses, have now claimed over 1,000 lives, making this one of the deadliest periods in the 13-year civil war. The violence erupted between factions loyal to the new Islamist rulers and the Alawite, once led by Bashar al-Assad.

Amid the bloodshed, Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized that Syria, despite the turmoil, has the resilience to weather such challenges. As the situation intensifies, the future of the nation remains uncertain, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.