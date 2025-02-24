Syria set to host dialogue conference amid concerns regarding inclusivity

HQ

In a highly anticipated yet deeply divisive event, Syria is hosting a national dialogue conference in Damascus, marking what its new Islamist rulers claim is a crucial step toward a political transition after decades of Assad rule (via Reuters).

However, scepticism looms large as critics question the rushed organisation, lack of minority representation, and the overwhelming influence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group that took control after ousting Bashar al-Assad.

While organisers argue the conference will shape Syria's future governance, constitutional framework, and economic policies, the absence of Kurdish and Druze leaders, as well as concerns over international legitimacy, cast doubt on its impact.

Supporters hail it as a step toward democracy, but many see it as a mere formality designed to secure international recognition while maintaining HTS dominance. For now, it remains to be seen where this dialogue will lead.