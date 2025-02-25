Syria demands Israel's withdrawal from occupied land

HQ

In a significant move, Syria's new Islamist-led government has issued a forceful demand for Israel's withdrawal from the territories it entered following the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad (via Reuters).

The call came as part of the closing statement at a national dialogue summit, marking a key step in Syria's transition to a new political order. This summit, held in Damascus, was designed to establish a roadmap for the future after decades of Assad's rule.

The statement followed Israel's recent military actions, which saw forces enter a United Nations monitored demilitarised zone in southern Syria, an area claimed by rebels from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by reiterating that Israel would not allow any presence from the group or its affiliates in the region, demanding the demilitarisation of the territory. For now, it remains to be seen how these geopolitical tensions will evolve.