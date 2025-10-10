Synth Riders: Overdrive announced for Switch

It was when Beat Saber dominated the VR scene that Synth Riders was released in its wake. It was also a VR title based on rhythmic gameplay, but where you traveled on a kind of hoverboard in a Tron-inspired cyber world.

Now Kluge Interactive has announced that the game will be given a new and revamped lease of life on a new platform, namely Switch, with the new title Synth Riders: Overdrive. Since it is no longer VR-based, its gameplay has been overhauled and it is now possible to play local multiplayer for up to four people at the same time.

We are promised 64 thumping hits (from artists such as Wham, Queen, David Guetta, OneRepublic, and Sia), boss fights, neon-colored graphics, and delightful gameplay. However, at the time of writing, it is unclear when Synth Riders: Overdrive will be released, and the developers only say that it will premiere "soon".