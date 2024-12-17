Synduality: Echo of Ada prepares for release next month with a network test and a new trailer

HQ

It's taken many years, but Synduality: Echo of Ada is almost ready for release on 23 January 2025 on PC, Xbox Series and PS5. An open server test is currently running until 20 December, where we get a sneak peek at the PvEvP extraction shooter.

Bandai Namco has also left us with a trailer, where we can check out the wide arsenal of weapons at our disposal. From guns, assault weapons, shotguns and submachine guns to energy weapons, flamethrowers and automatics of many styles. A lot of brute force at launch, although the studio has already assured that the list of weapons will grow over the course of a seasonal system.

Are you looking forward to Synduality: Echo of Ada next year?