Synduality coming for PC and Xbox as well

Last week was pretty spectacular as both Nintendo and Sony had livestreamed events, with Microsoft participating in Tokyo Game Show with a 50 minutes long show of announcements. One of the bran new titles that were revealed during Sony's event was Bandai Namco's upcoming Synduality, which launches at some point next year.

As Sony did announce it, only Playstation 5 was confirmed at the time, but Bandai Namco has since then explained that more people will be able to join the fun as it is also coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X. They also share the six first screenshots from Synduality, which you can check out below.