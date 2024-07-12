Synced is shutting down

HQ

Synced is being terminated. The sci-fi shooter from Next Studios and Level Infinite launched around a year ago, but now it's time for it to say a permanent goodbye.

The game is going to be retired this September, and you'll have until the 8th to play it in the US, and the early hours of the 9th to keep playing in the UK and other European regions. In-game purchases and new game accounts have already been taken down.

Unfortunately for Synced, while it had a somewhat interesting gimmick with the ability to make a friend out of a large enemy and have them fight alongside you, it didn't manage to wow a large user base. It ended up with mixed user review ratings on Steam, and according to SteamDB, it has only managed 23 players in the last 24 hours, compared to an all-time peak of 10,000 players 10 months ago.