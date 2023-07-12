Synced is bringing a lot of variety to the shooter genre

HQ

We recently spoke with senior community manager Joe King about Synced, the new third-person free-to-play shooter from Next Studios and Level Infinite. While free-to-play shooters might seem like a saturated genre, Synced looks to step out from the crowd with a lot of variety in its gameplay.

Nanos are a big part of this, as they can allow for multiple different assists in your gameplay. "That's a big focus for us, yeah that companion gameplay, syncing with your Nano and then using the Nano to sort of build on the perks that you've picked up through the runs and the PvP matches the Dead Sector runs, which is our PvE component and the PvP matches," King told us. "You find that Nano, sync with it and then use the skills that it offers to sort of help you along the way."

You'll also be balancing permanent buffs and ones you pick up in different runs in Synced. "You're able to build out your character both permanently in a traditional sense that we're used to but also in each run you're collecting a substance called Radia. You're spending it at these exchanges to buy [mods] that you can use in that run and every run is different. So, you may find some mods in one run that sort of give you a crowd control advantage and then there are other mods in the next run that you do that are more focused on your nano and letting it be stronger. There's a lot going on. We're really excited about it."

Synced is set for a launch this summer, but King tells us that there are more chances to check out the game. "Our next big beat is Gamescom this summer," he says.

Synced is looking to step into quite a saturated pool, but it seems that the team working on it are doing everything they can to ensure it's not lost among the shuffle. Check out our full interview below: