Symbiotes run amok in Marvel Rivals Season 3

Tomorrow, Marvel Rivals enters its third Season, as the Power of the Phoenix overtakes many of its heroes and villains. We knew about the heroes coming to the game in this latest season (which are Phoenix and Blade if you didn't know) a short while ago, and now in the new trailer we get a look at all the skins coming in the battle pass.

We begin with a look at Jeff the Land Shark covered in a Symbiote skin. Many heroes have received a Symbiote form thanks to the plot of Season 3 seeing the Phoenix Egg crack prematurely and wake sleeping Symbiotes, who now search for new hosts.

Shards of the Phoenix Egg have also imbued themselves within a mix of heroes, including Emma Frost, Wolverine, Adam Warlock, and more. We'll be getting a mix of Symbiote and Phoenix skins in Season 3's Battle Pass, which launches tomorrow, the 11th of July.