Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan is getting a sequel

If you enjoyed the action flick on Prime Video that starred Sylvester Stallone as a retired superhero who disappeared after a massive battle with his biggest enemies, then we have some good news for you, because Samaritan is getting a sequel.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Amazon and MGM has greenlit a follow-up for the film and that Bragi F. Schut, the same individual who penned the first movie, is attached to also write this sequel.

Schut is also attached as an executive producer on the film, but as of right now no information has been reported in regard to who will direct the film, or likewise who will be joining the cast.