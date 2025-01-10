Sylvester Stallone's Armor pioneers AI-driven voice dubbing

Sylvester Stallone's new action film Armor will be among the first to use AI-powered dubbing technology to recreate the late Alain Dorval's voice, Stallone's longtime French voice actor. According to Variety, startups Lumiere Ventures and ElevenLabs collaborated to ensure the project honors Dorval's legacy, with the support of his family. While some view AI in the arts with skepticism, this innovation highlights how technology can respect tradition while advancing film production. Armor is set to premiere on Amazon Prime France in March.

What do you think of AI's role in preserving the legacies of voice actors?