Sylvester Stallone says Ryan Gosling should be the next Rambo

While every movie franchise under the sun seems to have a modern reboot or remake, one that has so far survived this trend is Rambo, as the series has only ever featured Sylvester Stallone as the famed warrior. But, now that Sly is getting on and no doubt far past the point of signing up for a new Rambo outing, many have wondered what will be next for the franchise.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sly was asked about who he'd like to see star as the next Rambo, and he gave an answer that would likely surprise many. He said that he'd like to pass the role onto Ryan Gosling if he had the choice of who to pick as a successor. This comes as Rambo and Sly feature quite heavily in the Barbie film as inspirations for the Kens as they take over the world.

Sly added, "I'll tell you why. I met him at a dinner, and obviously... we're opposites. He's good-looking, I'm not. That's how it works. No, seriously. Can you imagine me as Ken? That doesn't work at all.

"So, but, he goes, 'I was fascinated by Rambo, and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo, and people would chase me away, but I still didn't stop. And, I, you know, vacation as Rambo.' He just kept saying he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo. And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I'll pass it to him."

Do you think Gosling would suit the role of Rambo or should the character be played by a different actor? If so, who?

