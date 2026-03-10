Sylvester Stallone joins John Rambo prequel film as executive producer

We've been eagerly following the development of the Rambo prequel film, known simply as John Rambo, previously reporting on its main star, the individual who will be taking over the action hero role now that Sylvester Stallone has retired from the gig. Likewise, we've also covered how this film will be less violent and more adventurous, with this and the different lead star set to deliver a Rambo flick unlike anything we've seen before.

But the good news is that John Rambo has seemingly been given the stamp of approval by someone who is very crucial to the franchise: Sly Stallone. The original Rambo actor has joined this prequel flick as an executive producer, which was confirmed in a brief video on social media, where it's also noted that the project is now in production and filming.

You can see Sly's message below and for more on John Rambo, we do at least know that the film is being helmed by Sisu and Sisu: Road to Revenge director Jalmari Helander.

Are you excited for more Rambo?