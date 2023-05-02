Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sylvester Stallone gets ready for Cliffhanger 2

It has been 30 years since the original film released.

HQ

The old fox Sly Stallone is getting ready to return to the mountaintops. Yep, there's a sequel to the classic action thriller Cliffhanger in what may well be one of the most unexpected movie announcements in a long time.

Ric Roman Waugh, previously known for Angel has Fallen and Greenland will direct, with Mark Bianculli sorting the script. More exact details are unfortunately not known at this time, but the production team has hinted that Gabriel Walker will once again take centre stage. Waugh described the movie as a bit of a dream. Especially to be given the opportunity to work with one of his childhood heroes.

Will you be watching the Cliffhanger sequel?

