Sylvester Stallone faces the Kansas City mob in Tulsa King's second season

While Taylor Sheridan is best known for being the creator of Yellowstone, the writer, director, and actor is also the creator of a variety of other projects, including Paramount+'s Tulsa King.

This show sees Sylvester Stallone starring as a mafia boss who after being released from prison is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he builds up a criminal empire. The series originally kicked off in 2022, but now it's back for a follow-up season where we will see Stallone's Dwight Manfredi looking to defend his empire from the Kansas City mob and a ruthless local business man, each of whom want a stake in Tulsa.

The show will return from September 15, and with that in mind, you can see the trailer for the second season below, as well as its full synopsis.

"Dwight and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York."