Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sly

Sylvester Stallone documentary gets first trailer

The documentary explores the actor's rise to fame.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Sylvester Stallone has been making movies for five decades and is still going strong. Netflix rightfully thought he should be honoured with his own documentary, and has therefore produced Sly, where we'll get to know the legend and his journey through the bottom of Hollywood to the absolute top, then down and back again.

Check out the first trailer below. Sly premieres on November 3 on Netflix.

HQ
Sly

Related texts



Loading next content