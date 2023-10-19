Sylvester Stallone documentary gets first trailer

Dansk
Sylvester Stallone has been making movies for five decades and is still going strong. Netflix rightfully thought he should be honoured with his own documentary, and has therefore produced Sly, where we'll get to know the legend and his journey through the bottom of Hollywood to the absolute top, then down and back again.
Check out the first trailer below. Sly premieres on November 3 on Netflix.