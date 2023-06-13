Sylvester Stallone admits Arnold Schwarzenegger was the better action star

HQ

Sylvester Stallone, one of the most iconic action stars of all-time, has said that Arnold Schwarzenegger was the "superior" action star of the 80s.

Speaking on the new Netflix documentary Arnold, Stallone recalled how the 80s changed the action movie genre. "The '80s was a very interesting time because the definitive 'action guy' had not really been formed yet," he said. "Up until that time, action was a car chase like 'Bullitt' or 'The French Connection.' A film all about intellect and innuendo and verbal this and verbal that."

"You actually relied upon your body to tell the story,""You actually relied upon your body to tell the story. Dialogue was not necessary. I saw that there was an opportunity, because no one else was doing this except some other guy from Austria, who doesn't need to say much... He was superior. He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character."



Arnold returned Sly's compliments in kind, saying that "without Stallone, I maybe wouldn't have been as motivated in the '80s to do the kind of movies that I did and to work as hard as I did. I'm a competitive person."

Who do you think was the better action star?

Thanks, IndieWire.