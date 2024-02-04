Sylvester Stallone, Adam Sandler, and Arnold Schwarzenegger pay their respects to Carl Weathers

HQ

As we reported earlier this week, Rocky and Predator star Carl Weathers sadly passed, away aged 76. With the news of his passing do the rounds, many famous faces from the acting world have paid tribute to the actor, including Sylvester Stallone and Adam Sandler.

On X, Adam Sandler had the following to say about his Happy Gilmore co-star: "A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend."

Also posting on X, Arnold Schwarzenegger who appeared alongside the actor in the first Predator film said: "Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it."

Lastly, Sylvester Stallone who starred alongside Weathers in four of the five original Rocky films said: "He was absolutely brilliant — his voice, his size, his presence, his athletic ability, but, most importantly, his heart, his soul. It's a horrible loss. He was magic. I was so fortunate to be part of his life. Apollo, keep punching."

